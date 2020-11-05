Sabarimala prasadam to be available by speed post anywhere in India

Prasadams of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple will be available by speed post anywhere in India from the pilgrimage season beginning on November 16.

A kit containing 'aravana', ghee and other prasadams for Rs 450 will be offered through speed post. Prasadams can be booked at any post office in India by speed post. Bookings will be accepted from Friday and prasadams will be delivered from November 16.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the new facility on Thursday.

Owing to Covid-19, entry of pilgrims to Sabarimala temple would be restricted through virtual queue booking only from this year and only 1,000 pilgrims would be allowed on weekdays and 2,000 on holidays and weekdays. On special occasions like Makaravilakku 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed. Covid test is also mandatory.