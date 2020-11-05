Sabarimala prasadam to be available by post in India

Sabarimala prasadam to be available by speed post anywhere in India

Bookings will be accepted from Friday and prasadams will be delivered from November 16

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 05 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 23:01 ist
Priests perform rituals for the 'Tulamas Puja' at the Sabarimala temple. Credit: PTI.

Prasadams of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple will be available by speed post anywhere in India from the pilgrimage season beginning on November 16.

A kit containing 'aravana', ghee and other prasadams for Rs 450 will be offered through speed post. Prasadams can be booked at any post office in India by speed post. Bookings will be accepted from Friday and prasadams will be delivered from November 16.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the new facility on Thursday.

Owing to Covid-19, entry of pilgrims to Sabarimala temple would be restricted through virtual queue booking only from this year and only 1,000 pilgrims would be allowed on weekdays and 2,000 on holidays and weekdays. On special occasions like Makaravilakku 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed. Covid test is also mandatory.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sabarimala
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple
Prasadam

What's Brewing

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

 