Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh gets pompous welcome from supporters after release on bail

The BJP had suspended its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for releasing a video message that purportedly hurt the sentiments of a minority community. The BJP floor leader in the Telangana Assembly was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court that granted his release.
After Singh's release, his supporters gave him a warm welcome at his residence in Dhoolpet. Chanting slogans, his supporters celebrated and distributed sweets. A video from Singh's arrival showed people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and performing an 'aarti' to welcome him.
The situation in Hyderabad was tense on Tuesday night as hundreds took to the streets after Singh was granted bail.
Singh's controversial video is believed to be along the lines of remarks about Prophet Mohammed made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma earlier this year. After Singh's video was circulated, multiple complaints were filed against him. In response, the BJP decided to suspend Singh, relieving him of all party responsibilities.
