Tamil Nadu allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from November

  • Oct 31 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 21:40 ist
Commuters wearing facemasks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus walk along a platform at a train station in Chennai. Credit: AFP

Easing curbs further, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures.

Suburban train services, as per the Central government's decision, are "allowed" to resume.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release.

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

Using up to 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

The SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

