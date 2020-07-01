Tamil Nadu: CB-CID takes over custodial deaths probe; Rajinikanth condemns police

Tamil Nadu Police’s CB-CID wing on Wednesday began its probe into the alleged custodial deaths of a father and his son in Thoothukudi district, even as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the top brass of the state police asking them to submit a report.

Anil Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Tirunelveli who was appointed as the Investigating Officer (IO) by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, visited Sathankulam, a town 640 km from here, and began his enquiry.

The case was transferred to CB-CID by the Madurai Bench, which had on Tuesday expressed the fear that crucial evidence could get dissipated by the time the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe.

Kumar and his team members split into small groups and recorded statements from eye-witnesses and family members of P Jeyaraj (61), and Emmanuel Bennix (31), who were allegedly tortured by policemen in the Sathankulam police station through the night following their arrest on June 19.

The police woman, who testified before the Judicial Magistrate who had accused policemen in the station of not cooperating with him in the probe, on Wednesday reiterated that she fears threat from her seniors though she has been given protection by the police.

The district administration has also sent her on leave following a suggestion by the High Court which also expressed the fear that “there will be an attempt to intimidate her and make her resile from her version” given to the JM.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued notices to Director General of Police, Inspector General (Prisons), and Thoothukudi SP seeking a report on the custodial deaths of the father-son duo. The NHRC asked them to submit their response within six weeks.

Meanwhile, Tamil actor Rajinikanth also broke his silence over the issue on Twitter by posting a picture of him quite angry.

"I was shocked at the behaviour of the policemen who had the audacity to behave the way they did before the Judicial Magistrate even after the human race condemned their inhuman act. "Everyone involved in the crime should be punished. They should not be let off," he wrote.

The court had on Tuesday said the “anti-mortem” injuries found on the bodies of the duo and the statement by a woman head constable of the station that the duo was “beaten through the night” was “prima facie enough” to charge the policemen involved in the incident for murder.

After taking Jeyaraj and Bennix into custody during which they were alleged to have been tortured, the police shifted them to the Kovilpatti sub-jail on June 21. However, the son died on June 22 and the father on June 23 due to injuries sustained during the custody.