Tamil Nadu commences preparatory work to administer Covid-19 vaccine to 15-18 years age group

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said it has initiated the preparatory work to administer Covid-19 vaccines to children aged 15 to 18 years. The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Covid-19 vaccination for those in the age group of 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022. After inspecting the 16th Mega vaccination camp underway in over 50,000 camps across the state, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian noted that there are 33.20 lakh kids aged 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu. "The vaccination for these children will commence in January 3 and they will be administered doses at schools and also by holding special camps," he told reporters. Referring to the booster dose of vaccine to front-line workers as announced by the Centre, Subramanian said there are 1.40 crore such workers who would receive the jab on January 10.

Meanwhile, the Minister said over 100 people who came in contact with the 22 active Omicron cases in the state were detected with symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus and they were placed under 'isolation'. "All them are doing well", he said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the wards that have been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to treat patients infected by Omicron strain, official sources said. On TN's Covid vaccination coverage, the Health Minister said the department has inoculated 8.14 crore people of which 84.87 per cent comprise first dose while 55.85 per cent second. "At the national level the 88.59 per cent of population have received the first dose of vaccination," he said.

Vaccination commenced across the country on January 16.

Appealing to the members of the public to wear a face mask and follow Covid-19 safety norms while in public, Subramanian said those who violate the protocols were 'penalised'. "Such a situation should change and people should adhere to the government laid standard operating procedures," he added.

