TN govt announces night curfew to contain Covid-19

Tamil Nadu government announces more curbs, night curfew to contain Covid-19

The present bar for social, cultural and political congregations would continue to be in place

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jan 05 2022, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 18:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

To tackle the rising coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered fresh curbs which includes state-wide night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am with effect from January 6.

A shutdown would be enforced on Sunday (January 9) and only 50 per cent occupancy shall be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail, the government said.

All government and privately organised harvest festival 'Pongal' and cultural events are postponed and entertainment and amusement parks would be shutdown, an official release here said.

Public would not be allowed in all places of worship on three days - Fridays, Saturday and Sunday- a week. The present bar for social, cultural and political congregations would continue to be in place.

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

