Tamil Nadu government cancels orders on school reopening and allowing religious congregation

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday cancelled its order allowing schools to reopen from November 16 for classes 9 to 12th after consultations with the parents of students.

The government also cancelled its order allowing social, political, religious and cultural events from November 16 permitting participation of a maximum of 100 people. This order is being interpreted as the government's way of not granting permission for BJP's Vetrivel Yatra which was held without permission this week.

The government argued against granting permission before the Madras High Court in a petition filed by the BJP seeking the nod for the month-long yatra. Despite the court refusing to pass any order, the BJP went ahead with the yatra on Sunday and Tuesday.

Citing festival season and people congregating in large numbers in public places throwing anti-Covid-19 norms like social distancing to the winds, the government said that curbs shall continue as regards such programmes and it includes those related to entertainment and education.

The state government had on October 31 announced that schools for students from class 9 to class 12 will reopen on November 16.

However, opposition parties and teachers' associations took objection to the move saying it will put students' life in peril. The government then called a meeting of Parent Teachers' Associations across the state during which "convergent views" emerged.

"After taking several things into consideration, the government has decided to cancel the order announcing reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 till further orders. The date of reopening of schools will be announced later," the government said.