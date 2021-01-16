Tamil Nadu rolls out Covid-19 vaccinations, govt doctor gets first shot

Tamil Nadu on Saturday rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination drive at 166 sites across the state with a government doctor here becoming the first to be administered the shot.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said everyone, including him, should get vaccinated, but the priority, however, was only for frontline workers such as the doctors and health workers.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) president Dr K Senthil was the first to be administered the vaccine in the state at the Government Rajaji Hospital premises here in the presence of Palaniswami, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

"Everyone should for sure get vaccinated. You and I have to get vaccinated. Those from your and my family too should get vaccinated," Palaniswami told reporters here after the roll-out of the vaccination drive pan-India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vaccination is aimed at protecting everyone in the country, he said, adding priority was, however, would be given to doctors, health workers and others at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, he said.

On apprehensions about the vaccine and steps to allay fears, Palaniswami said: "During the initial stages it could be there and will fade later. Who is the first to take vaccine? It is Dr Senthil, president of the TNGDA."

Also, a host of doctors, nurses and other health workers came forward and got vaccinated, he said adding the fact that medical doctors were now getting vaccinated would help allay apprehensions.

The vaccination session sites in Tamil Nadu were decked with banners and flowers announcing the vaccine roll-out. In Chennai and other locations, deans of government medical college hospitals were among those to receive the vaccines.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers, including R B Udhaya Kumar, took part in the vaccine roll-out event here in southern Tamil Nadu.