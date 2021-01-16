TN rolls out Covid-19 vaccinations, doc gets first shot

Tamil Nadu rolls out Covid-19 vaccinations, govt doctor gets first shot

The vaccination session sites in Tamil Nadu were decked with banners and flowers announcing the vaccine roll-out

PTI
PTI, Madurai,
  • Jan 16 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 14:10 ist
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu on Saturday rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination drive at 166 sites across the state with a government doctor here becoming the first to be administered the shot.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said everyone, including him, should get vaccinated, but the priority, however, was only for frontline workers such as the doctors and health workers.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) president Dr K Senthil was the first to be administered the vaccine in the state at the Government Rajaji Hospital premises here in the presence of Palaniswami, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Coronavirus vaccine news updates on DH 

"Everyone should for sure get vaccinated. You and I have to get vaccinated. Those from your and my family too should get vaccinated," Palaniswami told reporters here after the roll-out of the vaccination drive pan-India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vaccination is aimed at protecting everyone in the country, he said, adding priority was, however, would be given to doctors, health workers and others at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, he said.

On apprehensions about the vaccine and steps to allay fears, Palaniswami said: "During the initial stages it could be there and will fade later. Who is the first to take vaccine? It is Dr Senthil, president of the TNGDA."

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Also, a host of doctors, nurses and other health workers came forward and got vaccinated, he said adding the fact that medical doctors were now getting vaccinated would help allay apprehensions.

The vaccination session sites in Tamil Nadu were decked with banners and flowers announcing the vaccine roll-out. In Chennai and other locations, deans of government medical college hospitals were among those to receive the vaccines.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers, including R B Udhaya Kumar, took part in the vaccine roll-out event here in southern Tamil Nadu. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
O Panneerselvam
K Palaniswami

What's Brewing

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

 