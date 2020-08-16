Dad's funeral on hold, TN woman cop leads I-Day parade

Tamil Nadu woman inspector puts father's funeral on hold, leads Independence Day parade

PTI
PTI, Tirunelveli,
  • Aug 16 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 14:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Despite the death of her father, a police inspector led the Independence Day parade, giving primacy for duty and putting his funeral on hold.

Suppressing her grief, N Maheswari, an Armed Reserve police inspector led the parade presenting the guard of honour to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Police Superintendent N Manivannan at the Palayamkottai voc grounds here. "Though she learnt of her father's death on August 14 night, she went for the funeral only after completing the parade (on Saturday morning) with a sense of patriotism," a police release said.

The police department said it was proud of her for placing duty for the country above personal sentiments and grief. Through the parade ceremony, the young officer did not exhibitany emotions of personal loss and led the contingent of police personnel with grace and dignity.

The inspector's 83-year old father Narayanasamy died in Dindigul district, over 200 kilometres from here and she left for his last rites after completing her duty.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Independence Day
parade

What's Brewing

An ode to forever love

An ode to forever love

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

A guide to the US Presidential election

A guide to the US Presidential election

Breaking the chains

Breaking the chains

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 