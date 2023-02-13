Tamil leader claims LTTE Chief Prabhakaran still alive

Tamil nationalist leader claims LTTE Chief Prabhakaran still alive

Prabhakaran was killed by SL Army during the last phase of the civil war in 2009 and his body was identified by the terror outfit’s former leader Karuna Amman

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 13 2023, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 12:56 ist
Velupillai Prabhakaran. Credit: DH Archive Photo

Tamil nationalist leader Pazha Nedumaran on Monday claimed that LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran was alive and that he was announcing this with the LTTE chief's consent.

Prabhakaran was killed by Sri Lankan Army during the last phase of the civil war in 2009 and his body was identified by the terror outfit’s former leader Karuna Amman.

Pazha Nedumaran also said his family members are in touch with him.

However, his claims will likely have no believers as the Sri Lankan Army had, in 2009, released pictures of the deceased Prabhakaran after his body was found in the forests of Mullivayakal in northern Sri Lanka on May 19, 2009.

Sri Lankan army had taken care to announce Prabahakaran’s death to ensure claims of him having escaped from Sri Lanka don't emerge. Prabhakaran’s body was identified by none other than this former lieutenant and rebel LTTE leader Karuna Amman who laid the guns and became a minister in the Mahindra Rajapaksa-led presidency.

