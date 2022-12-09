TB diagnosis delays result in increase in infectivity and spread: Study

The delay by tuberculosis (TB) patients in seeking treatment after noticing symptoms increase the risk of transmission of the highly contagious disease, an intensive study conducted by a think-tank has revealed.

The study conducted by Blossom Trust in partnership with Bengaluru-based Public Affairs Centre (PAC) in three districts of Tamil Nadu concluded that the “costly delay” of patients reaching treatment is due to social stigma attached to TB and the lack of awareness about the disease and treatment available.

Titled ‘Health Seeking Behaviour Among the Person Infected with TB and the TB survivor’, the study said prolonged delay in finding treatment leads to increased infectivity in the community and severe morbidity and pushed for enhancing awareness among people about the nature of the disease and the assurance of a complete cure when treated early.

Conducted in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar districts, the study was done to understand the health seeking behaviour among those infected with TB and survivors, and to find reasons for them not seeking care or delay in seeking care, and to know the various socio-cultural factors associated with health-seeking.

The study found that the delay in diagnosis and medical treatment were found to be higher among women than men due to cultural and financial factors.

“This is due to women infected with TB being likely to undergo stigma and rejection from their family members and their community. This can lead to discontinuation of the treatment. Unemployed women may be restricted from timely access to health care due to financial limitations, leading to poor adherence to treatment and follow-up among women,” the study said.

The study also highlighted the fact that TB is nearly always curable with effective, uninterrupted antituberculosis therapy and noted that treatment adherence is critical for the cure of individual patients, controlling the spread of infection, and minimizing the development of drug resistance.

It also said “incomplete adherence” to treatment is the most serious problem in TB control and a major obstacle in the elimination of the disease.

Blossom Trust also recently organised an online state-level conference for the CC-TATA project to discuss the challenges faced by communities and women and factors that influence adherence to TB treatment.

Of the total number of people who develop TB each year, about 90 per cent are adults, with more cases among men than women, the institute said, adding that the disease typically affects the lungs but can affect other parts of the body as well.

“The healthcare professionals and civil society members were unanimous that health camps must be conducted in high-risk villages for early identification and diagnosis of the disease. Extensive awareness campaigns targeted at high-risk communities can also help in dispelling the myths and fears associated with TB,” it said.