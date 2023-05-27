TDP flag is backbone of global Telugu community, says party president Chandrababu Naidu at 'Mahanadu'

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said his party flag is the backbone of the Telugu community across the globe while the front and rear wheels of the party's election symbol bicycle stand for welfare and development respectively.

He made these remarks at the two-day 'Mahanadu', a brainstorming session of Andhra Pradesh's principal opposition party, at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

Addressing a large gathering of the party's leaders and supporters, Naidu called on cadres to move forward by "crushing anybody coming in their way", according to a press release issued by TDP.

Naidu, a former chief minister for 14 years, observed that TDP founder late N T Rama Rao (NTR) brought global recognition to the Telugu society. "We are the descendants of such a great leader," the party president said.

He billed this year's Mahanadu as a historic one, considering its coincidence with the birth centenary of NTR and the 42-year journey of TDP.

Terming yellow, the colour that adorns the TDP, as an auspicious one, Naidu told his party leaders and cadres to take the Telugu society to the top level in the world.

Further, he highlighted that in the past four years, several party leaders and supporters have made many sacrifices without getting scared of arrests and attacks, including promising that he would stand by them as a family member.

"I am saluting you all for firmly standing by the party despite illegal attacks on all of you all these years. I am taking the responsibility to come to your rescue in the future and I am assuring you all from this platform that I will stand by you all," vowed Naidu.

Meanwhile, the TDP supremo declared that the party is ready to face elections whenever they are held, even if they are advanced ahead of schedule.

Taking a potshot at YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu charged that the former's sole aim is to enrich himself.

The TDP chief asserted that, in contrast, he strives to make the poor live a better life, which can be achieved by the support of the party cadres.