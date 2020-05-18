Telangana eases COVID-19 restrictions from Tuesday except in containment zones; CM Rao rubbishes PM Modi's package

The Telangana government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 31 May, in accordance with the Centre’s latest pandemic strategies.

However, according to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, all shops, including hair salons, except in the containment zones in the state can be opened from Tuesday. E-commerce is also allowed. Night curfew will continue all over the state.

Except the containment zones, rest of the state is in green now, the Chief Minister declared after a special cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the fresh guidelines and decide the further strategy to be implemented in the state.

Rao has been extending the lockdown period beforehand not waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extension announcements. On May 5, Rao had announced Telangana lockdown till May 29.

The TRS chief has strongly criticized the Modi government’s relief and self-reliance package, calling it “useless and bogus.”

“Centre’s attitude towards the states has been feudal, against federal spirit. Badly affected by the COVID-19, this is not what we had expected. The Centre treats us like beggars,” Rao stated while disapproving the FRBM alterations as impractical for the state.

Telangana has till Sunday night reported a total 1551 cases. While 992 recovered, 34 are dead because of the virus infection and comorbidities.

“Altogether 1452 families are in the containment zones, whose essential requirements would be taken care of by the government,” Rao said.

Intrastate RTC buses will operate from Tuesday, except in Hyderabad. While Hyderabad Metro will remain closed, autos, cabs are allowed in the capital.

In Hyderabad, which is continuing to report cases, 50 percent shops on one day and other 50 percent the other day are allowed to open.

Government and private offices, industries, manufacturing units can operate fully with COVID-19 precautions in place.

All religious places, meetings, festivals will remain closed

No political rallies, educational institutions, malls, cinema halls, pubs-bars, parks, stadiums, swimming pools.