Telangana is role model for nation in just 8 yrs: KCR on State Formation Day

Under his leadership, Telangana state has achieved all-round development, becoming “a role-model for the country,” said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

According to KCR, Telangana has made rapid progress in the last eight years “evident by the increase in per capita income, supply of quality power 24×7 to all sectors, creation of additional irrigation and drinking water facilities, people’s welfare and growth in IT and industries.”

“When Telangana was formed in 2014, the state’s GSDP (gross state domestic product) was Rs 5,05,849 crore but by 2021-2022, it went up to Rs 11,54,860 crore. Per capita income which was Rs 1,24,104 in 2014-15 has now increased to Rs 2,78, 833,” KCR said at a gathering at the Public Gardens here, on Thursday, that was there to mark the eighth anniversary of the state's formation.

The CM said that his state could increase revenue resources “with strict financial prudence and a perfect planning” despite several obstacles and a deadly pandemic situation.

KCR noted that Telangana is the only state in the country supplying 24-hour uninterrupted quality power for all the sectors, including free power to farmers.

“When the state was formed the installed power generation capacity was only 7,778 MWs, now it is 17,305 MWs. In the past eight years, our government could increase the solar power capacity from a mere 74 MWs to 4,478 MWs, which is a record in itself,” KCR said.

The CM also informed those gathered that under Mission Bhagiratha, all habitations and households were being provided with clean, pure and safe drinking water.

“Schemes like farmer loan waiver, financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power, revival of tanks under Mission Kakatiya, timely availability of quality seeds, fertilizers, construction of Rythu Vedikas, and other pro-farmer programmes were initiated to ease the financial, debt burden of farmers,” KCR said.

The Chief Minister noted that industry-friendly initiatives such as the introduction of TS iPass Act, uninterrupted quality power, water supply, maintenance of law and order, and other encouragement to industrialists has helped enlarge the brand image of Hyderabad as a metropolitan city.

“In the last eight years, industrial investments to the tune of Rs 2,32,111 crore flooded into the state and 16,48,956 lakh jobs were provided.”

KCR would be seeking a third term next year, when the Telangana assembly elections are due.