Telangana reports first coronavirus death

On Saturday, the state has recorded six new positive cases taking the total to 65

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 28 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 20:50 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

A 74-year-old has been found COVID-19 positive after his death. The man had visited New Delhi for a religious congregation and returned to Hyderabad on March 17.

As he was suffering from fever and breathing issues, his family had on March 20 admitted him in one private hospital in Saifabad. He died on Thursday night as informed by the hospital. Health authorities brought his body to Gandhi hospital. His family members have been kept under observation, said health minister Etela Rajender.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

“However, 10 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment have tested negative today,” Rajender said in what he termed as good news. The 10 are expected to be discharged after another round of tests confirming them to be free of the virus.

The health minister has appealed to the people to inform about their ailments to the authorities, especially when they have a travel history.

Earlier in the day, the minister inspected the Gachibowli sports complex in the IT hub, where a 1,500-bed isolation and treatment facility is being readied in anticipation of more cases.

The minister expressed displeasure over some people attending religious gatherings when the virus is spreading in the country.

“A person from the old city who had visited a masjid in New Delhi for a religious meeting has come back and infected six of his family members.”

People should remember that no case has been reported till now where there is no contact with an infected person, Etela said adding that the 14 cases on Friday included three of the screening staff at the airport.

The minister clarified that there are no Red Zones declared in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Telangana
