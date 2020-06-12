Tirupati Govindaraja Swamy temple closed after employee tests COVID-19 positive

The Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati was closed on Friday as one TTD employee discharging duties there has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This is the first COVID-19 positive case among the personnel of TTD, the trust that administers the Lord Venkateswara temple.

The famous temple of Govindaraja Swamy, revered by the devotees as the elder brother of Lord Venkateswara is located close to the Tirupati railway station and is one of the most popular shrines visited after the main temple uphill in Tirumala.

The temple would remain closed for darshan on Saturday too. However, the Kainkaryams (rituals) inside the temple will take place in Ekantam (solitude), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials said.

The temple’s adjoining official buildings were also closed as the sanitation department employee had visited them as part of his duties. All premises are being sanitized.

“The employee was confirmed as positive when he went for a regular health check-up. We are identifying people who would have come in contact with the said employee for carrying out necessary COVID-19 tests,” officials said.

The temple, a prominent landmark in Tirupati was reopened to the public from Monday, along with the Tiruchanur Padmavati temple, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta, and Kapilatheertham, with stringent anti-COVID-19 measures. 250 devotees, being allowed for darshan per hour, are required to wear masks and use sanitizers.