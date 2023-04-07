TN appoints seasoned bureaucrat to probe into allegations against ASP

After having come under intense criticism over its handling of a case relating to custodial torture of suspects by now-suspended ASP Balveer Singh, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed seasoned bureaucrat P Amudha to conduct a detailed investigations into complaints received from several people against the police officer.

Amudha, Principal Secretary, Rural Development, has been asked to submit a report based on her investigation within a month’s time. The appointment of the bureaucrat, known for her no-nonsense approach and integrity, comes as the Tamil Nadu government battles allegations of trying to “hush up” complaints against Singh, a 2020 batch TN-cadre IPS officer, in an apparent bid to protect him.

Also Read: Alleged torture by ASP: TN places six policemen in 'vacancy reserve'

“Accepting the recommendation of the District Collector, Tirunelveli, the Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order appointing P Amudha as a high-level inquiry officer to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations against ASP Balveer Singh that he tortured inmates and other complaints of custodial torture in other police stations in the district,” the government said.

The government, in a statement, said Amudha has been tasked to submit her report within a month’s time and added that Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan had on March 26 constituted a inquiry headed by Cheranmadevi sub-collector after allegations that Singh tortured suspects in custody and broke their teeth appeared on social media.

“The ASP was placed under suspension on March 29,” the government said, adding that it also put on “vacancy reserve” several policemen attached to the police stations where the torture allegedly took place. It is to be noted that the government also shunted out the district SP P Saravanan due to inaction on his part.

The government came under intense pressure to order an independent investigation after people who complained against Singh alleged that they were being pressured to change their statements and give a clean chit to the ASP. Several people in and around Ambasamudram also began to level allegations of torture against the ASP, leaving the government red-faced.

The shocking allegations of custodial torture was levelled by at least 10 men from Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

Though the government placed the ASP under suspension, rights activists and political parties feel the police officer should be punished for his “inhuman activities.” However, the government came under pressure from police officers not to go harsh on Singh, keeping in mind the morale of the force.

Pushed to the corner, the government might now file a FIR with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) insisting on criminal charges against Singh for his excesses. The SHRC has already investigated the suspended ASP and recorded his statement on the incidents.