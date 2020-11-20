TRS, BJP lock horns over 'fake' letter

TRS vs BJP in Hyderabad civic polls: Much furor over a 'fake' letter

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  Nov 20 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 22:23 ist
Bandi Sanjay alleged that the letter calling to stop flood relief was created at CM Rao's behest to target him. Credit: PTI file photo.

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay has challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prove the allegations that he wrote to the election officials asking to stop the Rs 10,000 relief to the flood affected families in the city.

On Wednesday, the state election commission, which conducts the municipal polls, asked the TRS government to halt the distribution of the relief “likely to influence the electors” till the results are declared on 4 December.

While the TRS leaders claimed the decision was based on the opposition party's representation, a letter questionably written by Bandi to the election commissioner asking to stop the “enticement” was circulated on social media.

Bandi alleged that the letter was created at Rao's behest to target him. He also approached the police complaining the letter was fake, and forgery of his signature.

On Friday, Bandi, along with party cadres, visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in the old city.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP had demanded Rao “to prove his claims at the temple, “if he is a true Hindu” or else apologise.

Bandi announced Rs 25,000 relief for the flood affected families, if BJP is elected to power in the civic polls on 1 December.

