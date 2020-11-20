TRS vs BJP in Hyderabad civic polls: Much furor over a 'fake' letter

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay has challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to prove the allegations that he wrote to the election officials asking to stop the Rs 10,000 relief to the flood affected families in the city.

On Wednesday, the state election commission, which conducts the municipal polls, asked the TRS government to halt the distribution of the relief “likely to influence the electors” till the results are declared on 4 December.

While the TRS leaders claimed the decision was based on the opposition party's representation, a letter questionably written by Bandi to the election commissioner asking to stop the “enticement” was circulated on social media.

Bandi alleged that the letter was created at Rao's behest to target him. He also approached the police complaining the letter was fake, and forgery of his signature.

On Friday, Bandi, along with party cadres, visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in the old city.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP had demanded Rao “to prove his claims at the temple, “if he is a true Hindu” or else apologise.

Bandi announced Rs 25,000 relief for the flood affected families, if BJP is elected to power in the civic polls on 1 December.