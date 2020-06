A month after the styrene leak at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag, the area was hit by another gas leak, killing two employees at the Sainor Life Sciences in Parawada pharma city.

The substance leaked was benzimidazole, which has also left four others affected.

This is third gas leak in AP in two months. The styrene leak from LG Polymers on 7 May had killed 12 locals at Venkatapuram near Vizag.

