Two killed, seven injured in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

Two persons died and five others suffered burn injuries, with two of them sustaining severe injuries, following an explosion on Friday at Sahithi Pharma company, located in Atchutapuram of Anakapalli district, police said. Two persons who had sustained 90 per cent chemical burns in the blast succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

There were 35 people working in the morning shift at the plant when the explosion occurred and most of them escaped unhurt, a statement from the state government said. The two deceased persons have been identified as the plant's workers, Uppada Tirupathi and Paila Sattibabu, who were on the morning shift when the explosion took place.

Sattibabu, who hailed from Jangalapalem in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district, succumbed to 95 per cent burn injuries and Uppada Tirupati of Vizianagaram district died with 55 per cent burn injuries, which damaged his internal organs including the lungs, the hospital said. Four others are also being treated at KGH Hospital, including two for severe burns, police said, while one other person is admitted in Star Zen Hospital in Atchutapuram itself.

Also Read | Seven killed, 16 injured as Rath touched overhead power lines in North Tripura

Three firemen also received minor injuries while fighting the fire.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed him to declare an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the two deceased persons. He also said the state government would provide the necessary treatment to the remaining five victims, including shifting them to other hospitals if suggested by doctors.

According to the preliminary report, the blast took place while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant of the pharma company in the Atchutapuram special economic zone (SEZ) around 11.45 am, police said.

Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna told PTI on Friday that the injured suffered chemical burns. "Probably some reaction led to the blast and the fire has spread. It is a solvent recovery plant. While loading the solvents, some reactions may have happened. This is the preliminary report," said Krishna.

Meanwhile, the inspector of factories is preparing a report on how the accident occurred, said Krishna. Following the accident, police had rushed to the spot to douse the flames and control the crowds gathered there so that they did not approach the accident site.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the accident site to put out the fire, which is now believed to be under control, the government statement added. The inspector of factories has ruled out any possible leak of toxic gases. Immediately after the incident, police arranged for ambulances to shift the injured and made arrangements at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli town to treat them, police said.