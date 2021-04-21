Two murders unravelled in Kerala; one with 'Drishyam' like plot

Kerala Police on Wednesday unravelled the mystery behind two heinous murders in the state.

While a man missing over the last two years was found to be killed and buried by his brother with the connivance of their mother at Anchal in Kollam district, a 21-year-old woman missing at Valancherry in Malappuram district was suspected to be murdered and buried by a local with the intention of stealing gold ornaments weighing three sovereign.

The first case of Shaji Petre, aged around 45, who was reported missing over the last two years was finally solved by the cops after his remains were discovered. His mother Ponnamma was among those arrested, apart from his brother, Sajin.

Police suspect that the incident, which resembled popular Malayalam movie 'Drishyam', happened in 2018 and the family was maintaining that Shaji was missing. Shaji was said to be having a criminal background and was staying away from his family. A scuffle broke out between the brothers over some family matter, following which Shaji was killed and buried. The incident came out after Ponnamma revealed it to some of their relatives. The police exhumed the body remains from a premises near their house.

At Malappuram district, the body of Subeera Farhath, who was missing since March 10, was recovered from a deserted land near her house on Tuesday. The body was identified on Wednesday and Anvar, a native with criminal track record, was held by police. He was suspected to have killed the woman with the intention of stealing her ornaments.