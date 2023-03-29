U-turn in TN custodial torture: Victim says teeth were broken after a fall

One of the men who accused Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh of torturing him in custody made a U-turn on Wednesday saying he never went to the police station and his teeth were broken after a fall. The victim, Surya, made the statement to the waiting media after he appeared before the sub-collector of Cheranmadevi in Tirunelveli district who is inquiring into allegations against the police officer.

“I never went to the police station. My teeth were broken after I had a fall,” Surya told reporters before he was hastily bundled into a government vehicle which sped away. It was Surya who was among the first to level a series of allegations against Singh, who is the ASP of Ambasamudram sub-division.

Surya and others had released a video alleging that Singh subjected them to torture by knocking out their teeth with cutting pliers and even crushed the testicles of two men who were at the police station. It is alleged that the police officer tortured 10 men who were taken to the police station in connection with a clash over a love affair.

Surya testified before the sub-collector on Wednesday and was taken in a government vehicle, raising questions over the probe. Activists sought to know why the victim was brought to the sub-collector’s office by government employees and why he was taken in a government vehicle.

“The ASP who was wearing white gloves called me and knocked my teeth with a stone. Others who came with me including my brothers were also subjected to similar torture by the police officer. My brother is newly married and he is now confined to his bed,” one of the victims had said in the video.