Underage domestic help set on fire by employer for resisting rape in Telangana

In a shocking incident, an underage girl was allegedly set on fire for rejecting the attempts of her employer to rape her.

The incident occurred on September 19 in Khammam in Telangana but was revealed after the police came to know that the girl with about 70% burn injuries is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the town.

The girl, aged around 12 years, was working as domestic help in the house of the accused.

No case was registered till Monday as the accused’s family apparently tried to hush up the gruesome deed, by providing medical care in a private facility. Not even the girl's family was informed.

Khammam police commissioner Tafseer Iqubal and district officials visited the girl, who is now said to be in a stable condition. A suo motu case was registered and her statement recorded.

According to the girl, the accused, whom she calls Anna (elder brother), came downstairs “on Saturday at 6 am and demanded her to come and sleep with him.”

“When I refused and pushed him away, he poured petrol on me and lit the fire. As I was screaming for help, he came near to hush me and tore off my clothes. He had poured petrol all over, the fire has charred me everywhere,” the girl, with severe burns all over her body except the face, said.

Police are also probing the hospital authorities for not reporting the case.