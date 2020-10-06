T'gana minor domestic help set afire for resisting rape

Underage domestic help set on fire by employer for resisting rape in Telangana

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 06 2020, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 21:45 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 In a shocking incident, an underage girl was allegedly set on fire for rejecting the attempts of her employer to rape her.

The incident occurred on September 19 in Khammam in Telangana but was revealed after the police came to know that the girl with about 70% burn injuries is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the town.

The girl, aged around 12 years, was working as domestic help in the house of the accused. 

No case was registered till Monday as the accused’s family apparently tried to hush up the gruesome deed, by providing medical care in a private facility. Not even the girl's family was informed.

Khammam police commissioner Tafseer Iqubal and district officials visited the girl, who is now said to be in a stable condition. A suo motu case was registered and her statement recorded.

According to the girl, the accused, whom she calls Anna (elder brother), came downstairs “on Saturday at 6 am and demanded her to come and sleep with him.”

“When I refused and pushed him away, he poured petrol on me and lit the fire. As I was screaming for help, he came near to hush me and tore off my clothes. He had poured petrol all over, the fire has charred me everywhere,” the girl, with severe burns all over her body except the face, said.

Police are also probing the hospital authorities for not reporting the case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
rape

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

 