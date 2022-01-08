Union Minister V Muraleedharan tests Covid positive

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to party sources.

The senior Kerala BJP leader, who was seen at a few functions in the state on Friday, learnt about the virus after he went for Covid testing as a mandatory requirement to travel to Bengaluru.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode where his condition is stated to be normal.

In 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, Muraleedharan had to quarantine himself after he attended a meeting in the state capital at a premier health institute, where a few medical professionals turned Covid positive.

