Why farmers have decided to boycott Erode East bypolls

In protest against animals destroying their crops, farmers' union of Tamil Nadu owing allegiance to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, has announced to boycott the elections to the East Erode Assembly constituency.

In a statement, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary S Udayakumar said that the farmers had announced the decision to boycott elections much before the East Erode bye-election was announced.

The farmers had, sometime ago, protested and dumped the farm products that were partially eaten by animals in front of the forest office at Odugathur near Vellore.

According to farmers association leaders, even pythons and monkeys were let off near Odugathur in addition to the crops badly affected by the monkey menace.

The farmers' association leaders also said that the request they had submitted before the forest officers to grant permission to shoot wild boars that stray into the farms was also not heeded.

The farmers have also raised the issue of meagre compensation being paid for crops destroyed by the wild animals. When contacted, the Forest Department officials said that they were ensuring minimum man-animal conflict in areas close to forest settlements.

With the elections to the Erode East bypolls taking place on February 27, it has to be seen whether the farmers stick to their demands or budge under pressure from political parties who are fighting a do-or-die battle in Erode East leaving no stone unturned.