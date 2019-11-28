Woman alleges of sexual harassment in bus

A young woman allegedly suffered a molestation bid in a moving luxury bus in Kerala during the early hours of Thursday. The Kottackal police at Malappuram district in North Kerala arrested the accused, identified as Rahman Munavar, 23, a native of Kasargod.

The woman alleged that the accused groped her while she was sleeping in the bus. She was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. The incident took place by around 3 a.m. She also posted the incident on social media.

The incident took place in a bus of Kallada tours and travels which was in the news a few months back for assaulting passengers and also a sexual assault on a passenger by a co-driver.