Women cleaning workers win Rs 10-cr lottery prize in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 28 2023, 04:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 04:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A group of 11 women from Kerala’s Malappuram district has won the state government’s monsoon bumper lottery that carries a prize money of Rs 10 crore.

Workers of Haritha Karma Sena (Green Volunteer Force) engaged in the door-to-door collection of garbage at Parappanagadi hit the jackpot after their lottery ticket, which the women bought for Rs 250, won the first prize.

The winners said this was the fourth time that the group was buying a bumper lottery ticket. They had earlier won Rs 1,000. Around 35 per cent of the prize money would be deducted as agents’ commission and taxes.

A few months ago, the Kerala lotteries department started a money management class for the winners to create awareness about various investment options. The programme was aimed to help winners struggling to manage the money.

India News
Kerala

