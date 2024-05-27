RSS recalls its man from key Karnataka BJP post

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has recalled its functionary Rajesh G V from the BJP where he was serving as the party's organisational secretary in Karnataka.

Rajesh's exit from the key BJP post raised eyebrows as it came after the two-phased Lok Sabha polls (April 26 and May 7) in Karnataka.

Rajesh was 37 when was appointed as BJP general secretary (organisation) in July 2022, making him the youngest to hold the post, which is almost always held by RSS functionaries.

A native of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, Rajesh is a full-time RSS worker who served as pracharak in Tumakuru and Mysuru regions.