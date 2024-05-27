RSS recalls its man from key Karnataka BJP post

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has recalled its functionary Rajesh G V from the BJP where he was serving as the party's organisational secretary in Karnataka.
Rajesh's exit from the key BJP post raised eyebrows as it came after the two-phased Lok Sabha polls (April 26 and May 7) in Karnataka.
Rajesh was 37 when was appointed as BJP general secretary (organisation) in July 2022, making him the youngest to hold the post, which is almost always held by RSS functionaries.
A native of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, Rajesh is a full-time RSS worker who served as pracharak in Tumakuru and Mysuru regions.
According to sources, Rajesh has been now been assigned to work with Samarasya, a platform that works with oppressed sections of society for social justice.
Rajesh's transfer took various forms of speculation. Some said that it was the fallout of Rajesh's poor performance as the party's organisational secretary. Some believe Rajesh himself sought to be relieved from the post to pursue his academic interests.
A senior BJP leader with RSS roots said Rajesh's transfer was not abrupt. "Organisational changes happen after every Sangh Shiksha Varga (Officers' Training Camp). The annual OTC ended on May 26 and several changes were effected, including that of Rajesh's. It has nothing to do with his performance," the leader said, adding that Rajesh's replacement is yet to become final.
Rajesh was appointed when outgoing Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was the BJP state president. Both Rajesh and Kateel are seen as close to BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.
Published 27 May 2024, 16:36 IST