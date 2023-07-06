Writer-activist Devaki Nilayangod passes away at 95

Malayalam writer and social activist Devaki Nilayangod, who had worked for the upliftment of women belonging to the conventional Brahmin community, died here due to age-related ailments on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 95.

Known for her relentless fight against the orthodox customs in the community, Nilayangod always stood up for the rights of fellow Brahmin women.

She was born in a traditional Namboothiri family in northern Malappuram district in 1928.

She gained prominence as a writer in the later years of her life after fighting many odds.

Nilayangod was part of several reformative movements and progressive initiatives evolved within the community for its revival.

Eminent educationalist and writer Chithran Namboothiripad, who died last month, was her brother.

Antharjanam: Memoirs of a Namboothiri Woman, Kalapakarchakal, Yatra: Kaattilum Naattilum were among her major works. Recalling the contributions of Devaki Nilayangod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she was a shining example of women's empowerment. The demise of Nilayangod was a great loss to the society, he added.