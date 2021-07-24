Zika virus cases Kerala top 46 as 2 more test positive

Zika virus cases Kerala top 46 as two more test positive

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 24 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 19:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 46, out of which five are active.

A 42 year-old woman from Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram and a 30 year-old woman from Kottarakkara in Kollam were the ones who tested positive for the virus, a state government release said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients have been admitted in the hospital and they all are stable, the release said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Zika virus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 