Spare Indian army from your political slugfest, veterans say to political parties

Members of Dharwad District Veterans’ Forum has urged political parties not to drag the apolitical Indian Army into their political debate as it demoralises the men in uniform, their family members and the nation in general.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Air Commodore C S Havaldar said this is not the situation for political parties, especially opposition parties, to show one-upmanship against the government. “We as a nation has to show unity against an adversary like China. Instead, if the opposition parties try to score political points, then it would demoralise the army men,” he said.

“There are hundreds of ways to pin down the government, do not use the army’s shoulder to fire at the ruling dispensation, as we army men do not fight for Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi or any political party but for the nation,” he said.

Without naming any political party, he said such ‘enemical forces’ (sic) for their political (especially ideological) interests are sacrificing national interest. “For whose sake are we fighting the war,” he asked.

Lesson from enemy

Havaldar said henceforth India and its citizens should consider Chian as its ‘enemy’ for its unrealistic character and to stop an expansionist we have to support our army.

Banning Chinese mobile applications and mobile phones should be part of our multi-prong fight against the ‘dragon country’. While our top priority should be to become self-reliance in terms of weaponry to fight them. Calling for Athmanirbartha in defence, the war veteran asked the government to give thrust in weapons that are ‘Made in India’. “Rushing our Defence Minister to Russia to expedite advance weapons is not a happy situation to be in,” he said and added that India should be in a position to produce the required amount of firepower for its defence. “With the current ammunition and weaponries, India is not in a position to wage a long term war with China,” he said and added that in spite of all this Indian army is ready to fight their lives to safeguard Indian borders.

Veterans Mohan Chithale, Veerupaksappa, Subash Kedai and others were present on the occasion.