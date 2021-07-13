Sputnik V soft launched in over 50 cities in India: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, which soft-launched Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India on May 14, has expanded the pilot project to over 50 other cities and towns in the country.

In a tweet on Monday night, the city-based drug maker said it will strengthen the commercial rollout of Sputnik V in the coming weeks.

Read | Sputnik V 2nd dose shortage to delay full India rollout, says Dr Reddy's

"Starting initially in Hyderabad today, the soft launch rollout of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India- including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik" it said in the tweet.

Recently, Dr Reddy's received nearly 30 lakh doses of Sputnik V from the Russian Direct Investment Fund with which it has a pact to sell 12.5 crore people doses (25 crore vials) in India.

The Indian drug regulator has granted permission for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India including ongoing commercial rollouts to the public, the company added.