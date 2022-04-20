Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna road to be upgraded: Minister

Sericulture minister Narayana Gowda on Wednesday said that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that Srirangapatna -Channarayapatna road will be upgraded to National Highways.
Gowda, who met the Union Minister here, and discussed highway works to be taken up in the Mandya district.
The srirangapatna-Channarayapatna-Arasikere road connects Shivamogga and Mysuru cities and thousands of commuters use this road every day. Upgrading this will help to smooth the movement of traffic, Narayana Gowda requested in his memorandum.
The Union Minister assured to take up the project under Bharatmala-II, Gowda said in a statement.
