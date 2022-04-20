'Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna road to be upgraded'

Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna road to be upgraded: Minister

Gowda, who met the Union Minister here, and discussed highway works to be taken up in the Mandya district

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2022, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 19:51 ist

Sericulture minister Narayana Gowda on Wednesday said that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that Srirangapatna -Channarayapatna road will be upgraded to National Highways.

Gowda, who met the Union Minister here, and discussed highway works to be taken up in the Mandya district.

The srirangapatna-Channarayapatna-Arasikere road connects Shivamogga and Mysuru cities and thousands of commuters use this road every day. Upgrading this will help to smooth the movement of traffic, Narayana Gowda requested in his memorandum.

The Union Minister assured to take up the project under Bharatmala-II, Gowda said in a statement.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narayana Gowda
Nitin Gadkari
India News
road construction

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

'Worse to be gay than corrupt' in Venezuela's military

'Worse to be gay than corrupt' in Venezuela's military

Take a break, Virat Kohli

Take a break, Virat Kohli

Move over K-beauty; the J-beauty trend is here to stay

Move over K-beauty; the J-beauty trend is here to stay

In Pics | Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

In Pics | Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Dung power: Villages in Indore tap new energy cash cow

Dung power: Villages in Indore tap new energy cash cow

 