Statement by minister can't be attributed to govt: SC says no additional restrictions on public functionaries' freedom of speech

The Supreme Court on Tuesday announcing its verdict on whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression said that no additional restrictions, other than those prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, can be imposed on a citizen.

Statement made by a minister can't be vicariously attributed to the government even applying principle of collective responsibility, SC said in its judgement.

A five-judge Constitution bench said a minister is liable for the statement himself/ herself.

However, Justice BV Nagarathna, dissented from the majority to hold that statements made by a minister, which are traceable to affairs of government or to protect the government, are vicariously attributable to it and if they are disparaging, the government is vicariously liable.

"It is for political parties to control speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct. Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches or hate speech by public functionary can approach court for civil remedies," Justice BV Nagarathna said.

More to follow...