Stones pelted at J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal

Stones were pelted at BJP president J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Thursday. Vehicles belonging to the media were also damaged

#BREAKING stones pelted at @BJP4India president @JPNadda's convoy in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district. Nadda is on two day visit to the state. Press vehicles also damaged. @DeccanHerald — Soumya Das (@Soumyareporting) December 10, 2020

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

"I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country," BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

BJP leader Anupam Hazra alleged that this was a pre-planned attack and the police were helping the protestors. "Many BJP workers have been injured. There is no democracy in West Bengal," he added.

"On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)