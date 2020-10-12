Supreme Court allows NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who missed it due to Covid-19

The National Testing Agency would conduct a fresh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for left out candidates, and declare the results of the test conducted for admission to the MBBS course in medical colleges across the country, on October 16.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea by the Centre to conduct a fresh NEET on October 14 for the candidates, who could not appear for the test held on September 13, due to being stuck in Covid-19 containment zones or having contracted the coronavirus.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian allowed a submission made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the National Testing Agency.

He said the examinations for those candidates who missed the exam would take place on October 14 and the result would be declared on October 16.

"Students, who were unable to sit for NEET because of being Covid positive or in containment zones, will get the opportunity to appear on October 14 and their results will be declared on October 16," Mehta said.

The NEET (UG), 2020 was originally scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020 and later postponed to July 26, 2020. It was finally held on September 13, amid protests by students and political parties.

On September 9, the court had refused to consider a plea to postpone the exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic and flood in some states.

Earlier, the court had rejected a plea by six Opposition-ruled States' Cabinet ministers against the August 17 order which allowed holding of JEE Mains and NEET UG examination in September.