Supreme Court order on Hindenburg issue: Gautam Adani says truth will prevail

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked markets regulator Sebi to complete an investigation into Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group within two months

  Mar 02 2023, 14:10 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: AFP Photo

Embattled tycoon Gautam Adani on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order of a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group, saying this will bring finality and truth will prevail.

Shortly after a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order, Adani tweeted: "The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail."

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked markets regulator Sebi to complete an investigation into US short-seller Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group within two months.

It also ordered constituting an expert committee to review regulatory mechanism in view of the rout in share prices of Adani firms triggered by the Hindenburg allegations.

