Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC's judgement reinstating judge

The Supreme Court has stayed the Karnataka High Court's order reinstating a judge, who was dismissed from service on March 19, 2009 for allegedly passing wrong orders.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Mohan M Shantanagoudar and V Ralasubramanian also issued notice to the then judge, M Narasimha Prasad on a petition filed by the registrar general of the High Court, who challenged the validity of the High Court's division bench order of August 2, 2019.

The HC had then quashed the punishment of dismissal of Prasad as “arbitrary and non-application of mind” and directed for treating him as he had been in service till his date of superannuation and grant him all consequential benefits.

Prasad was kept under suspension in 2005 and subsequently dismissed from service. He was appointed as civil judge (junior division) in 1995.

During his service as a civil judge (junior division) at Heggadadevanakote between 2001 and 2003, two persons -- an advocate and one Assistant Public Prosecutor -- were said to have shown disrespect to him and the court. He made a report to the HC for proceeding under Contempt of Court Act.

After he was transferred to CMM Court, Bengaluru, four articles of charge were served upon him on March 23, 2005, following complaints by the two advocates about procedural lapses and wrong conclusions and judgement in certain cases.