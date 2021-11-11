Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal to cross north TN, coasts around Chennai by evening

The IMD had forecasted thunderstorms with heavy rains in Chennai and three other districts earlier on Thursday. Tamil Nadu has so fan seen 12 people lose their lives following heavy rains in various parts of the state over the past three days, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran has said. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Chennai and its neighbouring districts – Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu – that heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday with little or no rains – received incessant rains since Wednesday morning
The fresh rains added to the woes of Chennaiites many of whom are still reeling under floods owing to the record rains that hit the city on the night of November 6.
12 people dead in Tamil Nadu rains; 11 NDRF teams deployed
Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran has said that 12 people have died in various parts of the state due to heavy rain in the past three days. He said that 11 companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 7 companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the rain-affected areas.
BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai drew flak from various corners after he was seen carrying out a photo-op while Chennai was suffering from heavy rains and flooding.
Videos of Annamalai, who visited inundated areas of Chennai on a boat, went viral on social media, with many criticising the former IPS officer-turned-politician.
In one particular video, he was seen asking people wading through the flooded street to move aside as they were appearing in the frame.
A motorist shelters under an umbrella while riding along a road during heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai.
Credit: AFP Photo
Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal to cross north TN, coasts around Chennai by Nov 11 evening: IMD
Dos and Don'ts during heavy rains and floods
Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of 11th Nov
Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai
People shelter under a bridge during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai.
Credit: AFP Photo
A fishing boat approaches Kasimedu fishing harbour during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai.
Credit: AFP Photo
Depression in Bay of Bengal off TN coast brings profuse rainfall
A depression lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 430 kms east-southeast of Chennai, resulting in moderate to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday, the IMD said.
"The well-marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 p.m. over southwest Bay of Bengal about 430 km east-southeast of Chennai and 420 km east-southeast of Puducherry," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
This depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near the north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning on Thursday and thereafter, likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry by Thursday evening, it said.
Thunderstorm to lash Chennai, 3 other districts: IMD
Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu within next three hours (issued at 3:55 am): IMD (ANI)
