Teachers protest outside DU Vice Chancellor's office

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has started an indefinite strike demanding a rollback of an August 28 circular stopping the appointment of ad-hoc teachers.

The circular mandates appointment of guest teachers to be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) protests outside DU Vice-Chancellor's office demanding rollback of Aug 28 circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers. pic.twitter.com/tu3C302C8G — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

The strike might hit the ongoing examinations in Delhi University (DU) adversely as the DUTA has urged all its teachers to refrain from carrying out their respective exam duties such as invigilation, evaluation as well as any other official duties. The teachers, however, have also requested colleagues not to stop students from taking exams.

The DUTA had written letters to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on Tuesday, asking them to intervene immediately and bring an end to the crisis which has emerged due to a circular released by DU on August 28, 2019.

"Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents are urged to tender resignations and relieve themselves from all duties related to the conduct of the examinations. Similarly, CEC coordinators/in-charges should tender their resignations," the DUTA told PTI.

The DUTA has criticised the vice-chancellor for not taking any concrete. "DUTA teams along with staff associations will ensure evaluation Boycott. DUTA teams will also meet principals of colleges who have kept renewal of ad-hoc teachers' tenure in abeyance and have not released salaries," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

