Technology not for pandemic only, says Supreme Court to HCs

In a stern message, the Supreme Court on Monday asked all Chief Justices of the High Courts to adopt technology and not disband the infrastructure set for virtual hearings or insist on physical presence of lawyers.

The top court noted that in this year's budget, Rs 7000 crores has been made available for e-courts, which will be used for improving the infrastructure in all the district courts also. "HCs need to learn that technology is to be used. This is public money," it said.

"I will tell you the problem. Some of the Chief Justices are doing this (not allowing virtual hearings) and I'm very deeply disturbed by this. What some of the Chief Justices are doing is, all the money which we have spent, they're just disbanding the technological infrastructure which we have created for virtual hearings," Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

Taking up a matter for declaring a virtual hearing as part of fundamental rights, the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said, "Irrespective of whether a Chief Justice is technology friendly or not, this is not how you deal with public money. You have to ensure that infrastructure is available".

The top court said judges cannot insist on physical presence of lawyers and must understand, "Technology is not only for pandemic. It's here to stay here for future. We'll formulate an order and pass."

The court also said its effort was to reach out to all lawyers even those working at village and taluka levels.

"Our mission is to reach out to people. Lawyers who cannot understand English, We will translate judgments for them- technology is doing that. IIT Madras is helping us," the bench said.

The bench also pointed Parliamentary committee in the matter held a meeting with the SC judges and made a strong report for budget for e courts.

The bench told senior advocate and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra as to why he does not call a report from States Bar Council on steps to be taken to improve the use of technology for the lawyers.

"Technology should not result in exclusion and you can collect the data and place it before the court. We should not leave any part of population behind," the bench told Mishra.