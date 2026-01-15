<p>Former corporators and aspirants for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections have been active on the ground for nearly eight months, from participating in religious events and community festivals to distributing notebooks, calendars, and uniforms to schoolchildren and local families.</p>.<p>With the government announcing the reservation roster and the Supreme Court setting a June 30 deadline, election activity has intensified.</p>.<p>Many hopefuls are stepping up visibility, launching door-to-door campaigns, and using local events to build rapport with residents. Social media outreach is also on the rise, as candidates aim to connect with youth and first-time voters.</p>.<p>"Many former corporators have worked closely with people for five years. In the last eight months, new faces have increased their outreach,” a senior BJP leader said.</p>.<p>Candidates are attending religious gatherings and cultural events to connect with voters. With many aspirants, proximity to people is essential to secure a ticket.</p>.<p>“We have three or four aspirants from each ward. We are speaking to all of them. Closeness to people is the primary criterion,” said Abdul Wajid, Congress district president for Bengaluru North.</p>.<p>While the BJP and Congress have numerous aspirants, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is still searching for suitable candidates. “We wanted to contest the 2015 elections, but could not do so. We have many who have worked on the ground since 2015, but in some wards, finalisation is pending. We will not give tickets to unworthy candidates,” said Jagadeesh Sadam of AAP.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP), contesting for the first time, has identified nearly 100 candidates.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Fresh faces </span></p>.<p>New parties like the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are seeking professionals, entrepreneurs and scientists to contest the GBA elections.</p>.<p>These parties are also working to engage residents' welfare associations and community leaders to broaden their local support.</p>.<p>With the number of wards nearly doubled, more fresh faces will contest.</p>.<p>"Many of our members have worked on the ground for a decade. We are also talking to advocates and scientists to contest,” said Jagadeesh Sadam of AAP.</p>.<p>BNP representatives said none of their candidates have a political background. “Our candidates include professionals, entrepreneurs and activists who have worked closely with people. We will finalise names soon,” said Srikanth Narasimhan, BNP founder.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Race heats up</span></p>.<p>While many new entrants aim to become corporators, seniors are now eyeing the mayor’s post. With five corporations, there will be five mayors, increasing enthusiasm among experienced corporators.</p>.<p>“Now, the chance of becoming a mayor is higher. With more wards, more people will get an opportunity,” said a senior Congress leader.</p>