The Lead: Empowering children from underprivileged backgrounds

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH's L Subramani speaks to CEO of Dream a Dream, Sucheta Bhatt, on how the organization is helping children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.