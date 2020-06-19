The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering children from underprivileged backgrounds

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2020, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 07:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH's L Subramani speaks to CEO of Dream a Dream, Sucheta Bhatt, on how the organization is helping children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Podcast
underprivileged students
children
Education

What's Brewing

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

'Coronavirus may infect respiratory centre of brain'

'Coronavirus may infect respiratory centre of brain'

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

What changes are proposed to the Land Reforms Act?

What changes are proposed to the Land Reforms Act?

Satellite pics show Chinese activity with India

Satellite pics show Chinese activity with India

 