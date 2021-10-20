The Modi government wants to keep press releases 'simple'

Ministries under the Narendra Modi government have been asked by the Cabinet Secretariat to improve their communication methods.
The Modi government aims to make press releases more easily understandable with this move, according to News 18.
Besides English, ministries have been directed to make the information available in Hindi and regional languages too for widespread access.
