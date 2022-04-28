Thermo Fisher Scientific opens new facility in Hyderabad

Thermo Fisher Scientific's new R&D and engineering facility was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Thursday by Telangana IT industries minister KT Rama Rao.

The newly expanded India Engineering Center (IEC) is part of Thermo Fisher’s R&D Center of Excellence in India and will bring an additional 140 new jobs to the region, the company said.

The Hyderabad center is a 42,000 square feet facility that includes the engineering labs and will support new product development and product sustenance for laboratory and analytical solutions for Thermo Fisher’s global sites.

“Thermo Fisher's IEC is a world-class research and development center and will employ over 450 diversely talented engineers and vendor partners. In addition, the facility will also attract top talent and open employment opportunities in Telangana. This facility will have the required infrastructure to design and develop instruments, perform product reliability performance testing and verification, as well as validation of products,” the company said in a statement.

“Over the years, Telangana has been recognized as the leading hub for life sciences not just in India but in Asia as well, presenting unlimited opportunities and highlighting the region as a preferred destination for investment and expansion. Inauguration of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s India Engineering Centre is a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and our pro-business policies, which attracts global players to Hyderabad,” Rao said.

The Massachusetts-headquartered Thermo Fisher Scientific said that it invests more than $ 1.4 billion annually in R&D.