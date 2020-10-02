Those who even think of harming self-respect of women will face total destruction: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Facing flak over the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured stern punishment to the offenders.

''The perpetrators will be sternly punished....their punishment will be an example for anyone, who thinks about hurting the women,'' Adityanath said in a post on his Twitter handle.

Adityanath has come under attack from opposition leaders over his alleged failure to ensure safety of the womenfolk in the state.

The leaders of many opposition parties have demanded that he should resign owing moral responsibility for the incident.