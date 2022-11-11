TMC invites Vir Das after Bengaluru show cancelled

TMC invites Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancelled over protests

The protesting groups alleged that Vir Das's show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 14:28 ist
Stand-up comedian Vir Das. Credit: AFP File Photo

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.

The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

"Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going," the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made about his content.

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Das tweeted.

Das' monologue I come from two Indias had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
vir das
TMC
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 