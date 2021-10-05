TMC MPs pose as tourists to meet kin of farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence

A delegation of TMC MPs on Tuesday met families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence, claiming that they dodged policemen by posing as tourists.

The TMC delegation comprised MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal and Dola Sen.

While on their way, the UP Police tried to stop them, the TMC leaders claimed in a statement.

They posed as tourists on being stopped by police, claimed the MPs of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Dola Sen said they were trying to reach Lakhimpur Kheri since Sunday and they could reach there two days later.

Dastidar and Dev went to Palia tehsil of the district to meet the kin of Lavpreet Singh (19) while others travelled to Dhaurahra tehsil to meet relatives of Nachatar Singh.

Both were cremated during the day at their native places.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who recently switched over to the TMC from the Congress, said, "Heartbreaking to meet the family of the young farmer who was crushed to death in Lakhimpur Kheri."

"AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee stands with the farmers to repeal the black laws and stop these brutal injustices. She fought in Singur and assured to continue fighting for farmers of India," the MP added.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, "The accused is the son of a politician but he has killed someone and he must be penalised. India is a democratic country but democracy is missing for the last few years."

"The BJP is ruling like an autocratic government. They are putting everyone behind the bars except the accused and killing whosoever they want. PM Modi is in Lucknow, why didn't he visit Lakhimpur-Kheri," Dastidar said.

