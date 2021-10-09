TMC to contest municipal polls in Tripura

Making it clear that it wants to take the BJP head-on in its home ground in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

TMC sources said that the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura in November and the party’s electoral strategy will be finalised under his supervision.

The municipal polls in Tripura are likely to be held by the end of the year.

The TMC had already set up a steering committee for the civic polls in Tripura last Wednesday. According to TMC sources, a virtual meeting of the 19-member steering committee was held on Friday wherein Banerjee distributed the responsibility of eight districts among three state leaders.

“Ashish Lal Singh has been given the responsibility of the districts of Khowai, Dholai, Unakoti and North Tripura. Sushmita Deb has been given the responsibility of the districts of Sepahijala and North Tripura. Subal Bhawmik has been given the task of campaigning in Gomati and South Tripura districts,” TMC sources said.

They further revealed that the three leaders have been asked to organise workers’ meetings and door-to-door campaigning from October 21 to November 3.

The TMC set up its Tripura State Committee on Wednesday and made Bhawmik its convener. It has also set up its Yurth Wing state Committee for Tripura.

The development comes at a time when the TMC is aiming to oust the BJP from power in the state in the 2023 Assembly elections. Senior TMC leaders have been frequently visiting the state and even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been raising her pitch against the BJP government in Tripura.

Ever since coming to power in Bengal for the third time with a huge mandate, Mamata has made her national ambitions clear and is devoting a significant amount of time in expanding TMC’s organisation in Tripura, Assam and Goa.

