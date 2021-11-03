Trade unions to call two-day general strike during Parliament's Budget Session next year

Ten central trade unions have called for a two-day nationwide general strike during the Budget Session to protest against the Narendra Modi government's "privatisation push and sale of national assets to corporates".

The dates for the general strike will be finalised at a meeting next month.

The decision to organise the general strike was taken at a meeting of the trade unions -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC -- on November 1.

Discussing the situation arising out of the "push to privatisation and handing over of national assets to the corporate sector, National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) being the latest design", the trade unions said the "immediate effect" of this move would be "tremendous price rise and increase in the user-charges for the people besides other disastrous negative fall-outs" on the infrastructure sector and the economy.

Leaders said the meeting also discussed the "anti-people attitude" of the government, which is "refusing to consider any demands" raised by the trade unions and farmer organisations "undermining" democratic practices.

In the run up to the general strike, leaders said, the trade unions also decided to "systematically reach out" to people. The first programme -- National Convention of Trade Unions -- will be held in Delhi.

The national convention will be followed by state-level conventions, processions, demonstrations, 'Mahapadav', mini Parliaments and signature campaigns across the country.

The trade unions also will observe November 26, the anniversary of the national general strike of trade unions and the Kisan March towards Delhi in protest against three controversial farm laws, as a nation-wide protest day.

The trade unions also met the leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in which both sides apprised the other of the struggles being planned ahead. Both sides were "unanimous that worker-farmer unity is the need of the hour" and to work to strengthen it through united struggles.